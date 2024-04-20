Classic Buttery Garlic Knots Recipe

Garlic bread and breadsticks are both common pasta or pizza pairings, but what about garlic knots? There's a good chance you've at least heard of the bready little bites, which get their name from being quite literally little knots of garlicky bread, but there's less of a chance that you've elected them as your side carb of choice on pizza night. Well, thanks to this recipe from developer Jessica Morone, buttery garlic knots just might become your family's favorite bread side dish, whether it be pizza you're having for dinner or grilled chicken, fish, steak ... the list goes on and on because these knots pair well with just about any main course.

"Garlic knots are one of my favorite things to order when I order a pizza," Morone tells us, also highlighting the fact that garlic knots are something of an NYC specialty, though as she puts it, "They should definitely be a thing everywhere." You can make sure that they become a thing in your kitchen, at the very least, especially because they aren't too difficult to whip up from scratch. Yes, making any type of homemade bread can be nerve-wracking, but even those prone to bread-baking mistakes can master this garlic knots recipe and keep it on standby every time pizza night rolls around.