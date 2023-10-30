17 Pizza Ordering Hacks You Need To Start Using

Who doesn't love sitting down to a fresh box of pizza? It's so easy to order online that we've all experienced the joy of not having to cook on occasion. We're all for sitting back and letting someone else make dinner. But, for something so absolutely delicious, take-out pizza isn't always up to par with the perfect slices you might be used to getting at a restaurant. Lucky for you, we've done the research and put in the time testing pie after pie (okay, it was just a regular Friday night for some of us) to get you the answers you deserve.

From knowing how to order to reheating the leftovers properly, there's definitely an ideal way to do everything pizza delivery-related, and we've outlined most of them here. Follow our advice and you might be tempted to order even more often — you know, for research. Don't say we didn't warn you, pizza lovers.