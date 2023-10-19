Why You Should Be Ordering Delivery Pizza Uncut

There's just something special about takeout pizza. The familiar aroma of a freshly baked pie carried in a cardboard box holds the promise of a delectable and convenient meal, making it a popular choice for gatherings, celebrations, or simply a night in. But even with the universal appreciation of this cherished meal, there's a subtle enhancement that promises to uplift the experience of savoring a delivered pizza, and that is to order it uncut.

When you leave the pizza unsliced in the box, you preserve the integrity of its crust. The architecture of a pizza's crust is instrumental in holding the yummy, and often runny, sauces and toppings in perfect harmony. As a result, slicing the pizza initiates a process where the juices from the toppings start permeating the crust, gradually undermining its crispy texture. An uncut pizza, on the other hand, maintains the intended textural contrast longer, ensuring that each bite offers the delightful crunch that pizza aficionados cherish. But that's not all.