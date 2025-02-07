The Bear-Inspired Herbed Mashed Potatoes Recipe

If watching "The Bear" has inspired you to get off the couch and into the kitchen, this herbed mashed potato recipe is a great place to start. With buttery creaminess and infused herbs, this basic side dish — perfected by Tina in the hit show — will become your new favorite comfort food. The show's attention to elevated cooking with simple ingredients can help you channel your inner chef and transform humble dishes like mashed potatoes into restaurant quality masterpieces. Tina's herb bouquet made from fresh thyme, rosemary, and bay leaves simmer in the cream and butter to distribute a bold and earthy freshness you just can't get any other way.

"It's always fun to re-create a television famous recipe and especially one this simple," recipe developer Miriam Hahn says, adding, "It's proof that a fabulous dish can come together with just a few ingredients and a reminder that fresh is always best."