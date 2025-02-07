The Bear-Inspired Herbed Mashed Potatoes Recipe
If watching "The Bear" has inspired you to get off the couch and into the kitchen, this herbed mashed potato recipe is a great place to start. With buttery creaminess and infused herbs, this basic side dish — perfected by Tina in the hit show — will become your new favorite comfort food. The show's attention to elevated cooking with simple ingredients can help you channel your inner chef and transform humble dishes like mashed potatoes into restaurant quality masterpieces. Tina's herb bouquet made from fresh thyme, rosemary, and bay leaves simmer in the cream and butter to distribute a bold and earthy freshness you just can't get any other way.
"It's always fun to re-create a television famous recipe and especially one this simple," recipe developer Miriam Hahn says, adding, "It's proof that a fabulous dish can come together with just a few ingredients and a reminder that fresh is always best."
Gather the ingredients for The Bear-inspired herbed mashed potatoes
To make this recipe start by picking up some yellow potatoes. While you're in the produce aisle you'll need some fresh thyme and rosemary. Head to the dairy aisle and grab butter and cream. Then check your spice cabinet for salt, pepper, and bay leaves.
Step 1: Peel the potatoes
Peel the potatoes.
Step 2: Chop the potatoes
Chop the potatoes.
Step 3: Boil the potatoes
Add the potatoes to a pot with 1 teaspoon salt, cover with water, and boil for 20 minutes.
Step 4: Heat the butter and cream
Add the butter and cream to a small pot over medium-low heat.
Step 5: Make the herb bouquet
Tie the thyme, rosemary, and bay leaves together with twine to form a bouquet.
Step 6: Add herbs to the pot
Add to the pot and simmer as you work on the potatoes.
Step 7: Drain and rice the potatoes
Once they're done boiling, drain the potatoes and put them through a potato ricer.
Step 8: Add the cream mixture to the potatoes
Remove the herbs from the butter and cream mixture and pour it over the potatoes a little bit at a time.
Step 9: Add salt and pepper
Mix the remaining salt and the pepper into the potatoes.
Step 10 Garnish and serve
Garnish with fresh herbs and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|418
|Total Fat
|26.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|16.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|74.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|41.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.5 g
|Total Sugars
|2.7 g
|Sodium
|651.5 mg
|Protein
|5.9 g
What other herbs could I add to these mashed potatoes?
There are several ways to make an equally delicious batch of mashed potatoes with different herbs. For a lighter and slightly tangy flavor, try combining fresh chives, dill, and parsley. You will create the bouquet in the same manner as the original recipe. Another nice pairing is a bouquet made from sage, thyme, and rosemary. Sage adds a slight peppery taste and enhanced savory depth. This is especially nice in the fall when it's known to pair with fall vegetables in soups or sides. Oregano, marjoram, and bay leaves provide a mildly sweet version with a hint of floral. Another delicious combination is thyme, lemon peel, and garlic to infuse a citrus burst.
There are also some ingredient swaps with this recipe if you have certain restrictions or preferences. For the cream you can easily substitute with half and half or whole milk, and to make the recipe dairy-free use unsweetened coconut milk, oat milk, or soy milk and dairy-free butter. If you want to add a cheesy flair, use a quarter cup of Parmesan or cream cheese.
Do I have to use a ricer to make The Bear-inspired mashed potatoes?
Even though Tina uses a potato ricer on "The Bear" to give the potatoes a light and fluffy texture, there are other options if you don't own this kitchen tool. A classic potato masher is the best second choice to use for this recipe and is mostly likely a tool you have in your kitchen. It will do a good job of breaking down the potatoes without overworking them. They will be somewhat chunkier and give off a more rustic vibe, but this is a workable alternative. If you have a hand mixer, that can be used as well. You'll want to set it on a low speed to mix while you add the melted butter and cream. Try to avoid overmixing as they can quickly go from creamy to sticky.
For this recipe we don't recommend using a blender or a food processor. The high-powered speed of these tools will break down the potatoes too quickly, releasing starch and causing them to become very sticky and glue-like.