Simple Zucchini Gratin Recipe

When you're trying to balance out a meal, a good veggie side dish can seal the deal for a memorable dining experience. Gratin — which comes from the French word "gratter," meaning to grate or scrape — refers to the texture of the golden and crispy topping that gratins are known for. This recipe highlights thinly sliced zucchini, savory aromatics, silky cream, and salty Parmesan to create a versatile dish that can sit on your weeknight dinner table or be a part of your holiday spread.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I'm using a mandoline to create thin slices quickly, but if you don't have one, you can use a sharp chef's knife and cut them as thin as you can. Then, it's just a matter of combining everything and popping into the oven." Read on to learn how to add one more delicious side dish to your entertaining repertoire.