Simple Zucchini Gratin Recipe

By Miriam Hahn
small plate of zucchini gratin Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

When you're trying to balance out a meal, a good veggie side dish can seal the deal for a memorable dining experience. Gratin — which comes from the French word "gratter," meaning to grate or scrape — refers to the texture of the golden and crispy topping that gratins are known for. This recipe highlights thinly sliced zucchini, savory aromatics, silky cream, and salty Parmesan to create a versatile dish that can sit on your weeknight dinner table or be a part of your holiday spread.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I'm using a mandoline to create thin slices quickly, but if you don't have one, you can use a sharp chef's knife and cut them as thin as you can. Then, it's just a matter of combining everything and popping into the oven." Read on to learn how to add one more delicious side dish to your entertaining repertoire.

Gather the ingredients for simple zucchini gratin

simple zucchini gratin recipe ingredients Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe, start by picking up three medium-sized zucchini. Look for straight ones that will be the easiest to slice. Then, while you're in the produce department, grab an onion, garlic, and parsley.

From the dairy aisle, add some heavy cream and Parmesan to your cart. You can make this recipe vegan by using unsweetened canned coconut milk and vegan Parmesan. Pick up some breadcrumbs, then check your condiment and spice cabinet for olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper

Step 1: Preheat the oven

finger setting oven temperature Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Step 2: Slice the zucchini

hand slicing zucchini on mandoline Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Slice the zucchini about ⅛-inch thick either by hand or with a mandoline.

Step 3: Add the oil to a pan

hand adding oil to pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the oil to a frying pan and heat to medium.

Step 4: Cook the aromatics

onions and garlic in pan Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Drop in the onion and garlic and saute for 12 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 5: Spray a baking dish

hand spraying with cooking spray Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Spray a 9x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Step 6: Add the onions and garlic

onions and garlic in dish Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Layer the sauteed onion and garlic in the baking dish.

Step 7: Add the zucchini

zucchini in square baking dish Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add the sliced zucchini and stir.

Step 8: Add the seasonings

zucchini and seasonings in dish Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Top with the Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper and stir.

Step 9: Add the cream and cheese

hand pouring in cream Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Pour in the cream and Parmesan and stir.

Step 10: Add the breadcrumbs

zucchini gratin ready for oven Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Top with the breadcrumbs and spray with cooking spray.

Step 11: Bake and serve

finished gratin in baking dish Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Bake in the oven for 30–40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Top with parsley, and serve.

Ingredients

  • 3 medium zucchini
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ cup breadcrumbs
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
  2. Slice the zucchini about ⅛-inch thick either by hand or with a mandoline.
  3. Add the oil to a frying pan and heat to medium.
  4. Drop in the onion and garlic and saute for 12 minutes, stirring frequently.
  5. Spray a 9x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
  6. Layer the sauteed onion and garlic in the baking dish.
  7. Add the sliced zucchini and stir.
  8. Top with the Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper and stir.
  9. Pour in the cream and Parmesan and stir.
  10. Top with the breadcrumbs and spray with cooking spray.
  11. Bake in the oven for 30–40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Top with parsley, and serve.
How can you change up this zucchini gratin?

2 plates of zucchini gratin Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

There are many ways to change up this recipe. To start, you can add more vegetables to the zucchini. For a nice pop of color and flavor, add in some jarred sliced roasted red peppers; diced asparagus is another option. Any type of green works well, also. Stir in some thinly sliced spinach or kale when you add the zucchini. Just make sure to de-stem the kale before slicing it.

In addition to the Parmesan cheese, you can add other types along with it. Try shredded mozzarella, Gruyère, or jack cheese, and stir that in when you add the Parmesan. For a lighter touch, add crumbled feta or goat cheese.

Changing up the spices is another way to diversify the flavor. For a more Mediterranean slant, try using za'atar. It's a blend of spices that offers a hint of citrus along with a nutty, savory flavor. Fresh rosemary or thyme also work well in this recipe.

What dishes pair well with zucchini gratin?

zucchini in baking dish Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

A side dish like this can pair well with a variety of entrees. For a classic chicken pairing, try it with roasted lemon chicken, herb crusted chicken roulade, baked chicken Kiev, Moroccan spiced chicken, or simple grilled chicken. Any type of beef dish works, such as seared filet mignon, braised short ribs, beef wellington, or grilled balsamic flank steak. In the seafood category, try pistachio-crusted halibut, grilled swordfish, pan-seared sea bass, or a simple baked salmon.

All types of pastas will pair well with the zucchini gratin — try spaghetti and meatballs, a classic lasagna, baked ziti, or fettuccini Alfredo. If you are planning a holiday buffet and want to include other vegetable side dishes, consider honey-glazed carrots, maple roasted sweet potatoes, or caramelized butternut squash to add a nice color and textural contrast. Stuffed mushrooms, creamed spinach, or roasted Brussels sprouts all provide a nice pairing, as well.

