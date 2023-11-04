Grilled Balsamic Flank Steak Recipe
When you're looking for a meat-forward dish to make for dinner that requires minimal hands-on cooking and prep time, steak is often the answer. Still, the basic cut can get boring fast, which is why we're always looking toward new and exciting flavor profiles to pair with beef. Tasting Table recipe developer Julianne De Witt shares this grilled balsamic flank steak recipe that fits the bill. While you'll need to plan ahead to marinate the meat, the rest of the process is straightforward and quick.
About her favorite features of the recipe, De Witt likes that "it's healthy and delicious," and highlights that "flank steak is high in protein and low in fat." If you're looking to load up on protein and savor the rich umami taste of beef, this recipe is an excellent option. Plus, there are endless ways to serve this cut of meat, whether it's with a leafy green salad or baked potatoes.
Gather ingredients for this grilled balsamic flank steak recipe
For this grilled balsamic flank steak recipe, start with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Then, mince a small shallot, garlic cloves, and fresh rosemary. Finally, you'll need kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper, and flank steak.
Step 1: Prep the marinade
To prepare the marinade, add olive oil, balsamic vinegar, shallot, garlic, rosemary, 1 teaspoon of kosher salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper to a small bowl. Mix well.
Step 2: Marinate the meat
Pour marinade into a large Ziploc bag. Add flank steak to bag, then seal, and massage marinade into steak. Refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours to overnight.
Step 3: Heat and season
Preheat grill to 450 F. As it preheats, remove the steak from the marinade. Season steak on both sides with remaining salt and pepper.
Step 5: Grill steak
Grill steak over direct heat until well seared on one side, approximately 7 minutes.
Step 6: Flip
Using tongs, flip the steak and continue grilling until internal temperature reads 130 F, approximately 3 to 5 minutes more depending on the thickness of the steak.
Step 7: Rest meat
Remove from the grill and place on a cutting board. Cover with aluminum foil and let rest for 10 minutes.
Step 8: Slice and serve
Slice steak thinly across the grain and serve immediately.
Why is this cut of meat best for grilled balsamic flank steak?
Steaks come in all shapes and sizes, but De Witt selects flank for a reason. As she explains, "Flank steak is a very lean cut of beef that comes from the cow's lower abdominal muscles. It is a low-fat cut of meat that tends to be tough, so marinating is key here." Not all cuts would benefit to the same extent, making it an ideal candidate for this recipe.
"This marinade includes balsamic vinegar which acts as a tenderizer to the meat," De Witt notes and says, "The addition of oil adds flavor plus creates a barrier around the steak and will stop it from sticking to the grill." Flavor and consistency are both central to the execution, and De Witt explains, "The addition of salt and pepper to the steak before placing it on the grill, in addition to the oil in the marinade, will create a tasty crust on the outside of the meat."
Once you've enhanced the meat's texture with the balsamic marinade and cooked it perfectly on the grill, it's just as important to cut it correctly. "Slicing flank steak across the grain is a must to break up the muscle fibers in this lean cut," De Witt says and adds, "A sharp chef's knife will work well and sometimes a serrated knife is easier."
What level of doneness is this grilled balsamic flank steak?
Not everyone enjoys meat cooked to the same degree; whereas one person is happy with a rare steak, the next might prefer it well done — to each their own. If you regularly prepare steak then you'll have perfected the timing to obtain the results you want. De Witt offers a few pointers to guide you, but a meat thermometer is the key to consistently successful results.
"The grill time in this recipe will yield a medium-rare steak," De Witt explains and notes, "The steak is removed at 130 F, slightly shy of medium-rare, and will continue cooking as it's resting." Remember, you'll want to rest the steak for 10 minutes once it's off the grill to trap all the juices and give it a bit of time to finish cooking. If medium-rare isn't your go-to level of doneness, De Witt adds, "For rare steak, pull the steak off the grill at 120-125 F, and 145 F for medium."
How should you serve and store grilled balsamic flank steak?
The sky is your limit when it comes to pairing this grilled balsamic flank steak with side dishes, but De Witt offers a few ideas to get the ball rolling. "I like to serve this dish with air fryer roasted potatoes and sauteed seasonal vegetables," she says, "but any side will do." Steak and potatoes are a classic match, and opting for crispy air-fried potatoes takes it up a notch. Asparagus, broccoli, and green beans all work too, but we agree with De Witt's suggestion to prioritize seasonal produce.
If you end up with extra meat, she says, "Store leftovers in a covered container in the fridge for 3 to 4 days." Why not switch it up the second time around? "Leftovers can be repurposed into a steak sandwich or as a filling for tacos or quesadillas," De Witt suggests. We might just have to double the serving to ensure we have leftovers!
- ½ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- 1 small shallot, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper, divided
- 1 ½ pounds flank steak
- To prepare the marinade, add olive oil, balsamic vinegar, shallot, garlic, rosemary, 1 teaspoon of kosher salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper to a small bowl. Mix well.
- Pour marinade into a large Ziploc bag. Add flank steak to bag, then seal, and massage marinade into steak. Refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours to overnight.
- Preheat grill to 450 F. As it preheats, remove the steak from the marinade. Season steak on both sides with remaining salt and pepper.
- Grill steak over direct heat until well seared on one side, approximately 7 minutes.
- Using tongs, flip the steak and continue grilling until internal temperature reads 130 F, approximately 3 to 5 minutes more depending on the thickness of the steak.
- Remove from the grill and place on a cutting board. Cover with aluminum foil and let rest for 10 minutes.
- Slice steak thinly across the grain and serve immediately.
|Calories per Serving
|545
|Total Fat
|41.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|115.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|5.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|3.2 g
|Sodium
|524.8 mg
|Protein
|36.6 g