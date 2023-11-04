Grilled Balsamic Flank Steak Recipe

Steaks come in all shapes and sizes, but De Witt selects flank for a reason. As she explains, "Flank steak is a very lean cut of beef that comes from the cow's lower abdominal muscles. It is a low-fat cut of meat that tends to be tough, so marinating is key here." Not all cuts would benefit to the same extent, making it an ideal candidate for this recipe.

"This marinade includes balsamic vinegar which acts as a tenderizer to the meat," De Witt notes and says, "The addition of oil adds flavor plus creates a barrier around the steak and will stop it from sticking to the grill." Flavor and consistency are both central to the execution, and De Witt explains, "The addition of salt and pepper to the steak before placing it on the grill, in addition to the oil in the marinade, will create a tasty crust on the outside of the meat."

Once you've enhanced the meat's texture with the balsamic marinade and cooked it perfectly on the grill, it's just as important to cut it correctly. "Slicing flank steak across the grain is a must to break up the muscle fibers in this lean cut," De Witt says and adds, "A sharp chef's knife will work well and sometimes a serrated knife is easier."