Keep A Jar Of Roasted Red Peppers On Hand For Countless Quick And Delicious Meals

Keeping a few pantry items on hand is a great idea for quick meals. Most of us keep staples like tuna and canned beans in the cabinet, but if you have a jar of roasted red peppers on the shelf, you can jazz up those old basics, and you've also got a fantastic starting point for sauces, dips, soups, and meals. Just pop open a jar and you're ready to start creating!

The bright red color and rich roasted flavor of jarred peppers start as mild bell peppers that are charred to roast the flesh, then peeled, and packed in salty brine. All of the tedious work of removing the seeds and stems is done for you too! Using roasted peppers from the jar can save you a lot of prep time in the kitchen. You'll find whole peppers, strips of roasted peppers, and even pre-marinated peppers at the grocery store –- maybe you'll want to bring home a jar of each for variety.