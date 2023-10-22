Buttery Hazelnut Risotto Recipe

Risotto is a classic Italian dish; hearty and creamy, it is a perfect meal to keep you warm in the colder months of the year. Cooked gently and slowly over the stovetop, risotto is a seemingly simple dish that needs a lot of attention to perfect. The most important rule is to stick close to your pan and keep stirring the rice, because it is the continued agitation of the grains that causes them to release starches making the resulting risotto thick and creamy. A delicious and filling dish, risotto is also relatively inexpensive to make, making it an ideal meal for eating on a budget.

This buttery hazelnut risotto recipe, developed by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, combines a classic Parmesan risotto with lots of butter and toasted hazelnuts, giving it a wonderful cheesy, buttery, and nutty flavor that is great on its own or easy to pair with a variety of sides. Naturally gluten-free, this recipe can also easily be adapted to a vegetarian diet by choosing a vegetable stock to cook the rice (and an alternative to Parmesan depending on your view of cheeses made using rennet.) Read on to find out how you can make this buttery hazelnut risotto yourself.