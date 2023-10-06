11 Tips You Need For Cooking Paella

There's something simply magical about making a huge pan of paella up to serve at a dinner party, especially since this Spanish rice dish is one of only a few culinary creations that is as easy to make for a party of two as it is for a party of 20 or even 200. And so long as you have enough paella pans and ingredients to go around, the only limit to the number of people that can be fed off a pan of paella is, more likely than not, higher than the number of people you could possibly convince to come out and eat paella at your place.

But paella didn't earn its global popularity just by virtue of its ability to feed veritable armies worth of dinner party attendees. No, paella is so popular because, alongside its easy-to-adjust portioning potential, it is also a straightforward meal to make and so delicious that you may just catch your guests trying to sneak the pan, leftovers and all, into their car after dessert.

Making paella good enough to get your guests to consider committing a crime is ... well, criminally easy. All you need is some seafood, spice, and everything else that's oh-so-nice mixed with rice and served up hot. So, without making you wait any further, here are the 11 tips you need for cooking paella perfectly at home.