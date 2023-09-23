The Stirring Tip For Perfectly Crispy Paella

When you think of Spanish dishes, the first thing that comes to mind is probably paella. If you're unfamiliar, paella is a one-pan rice dish that contains a mix of meats, seafood, vegetables including beans, herbs, and spices, as well as sofrito (an aromatic base which usually consists of a mix of peppers, onions, garlic, olive oil, and tomatoes). It's all cooked in stock or broth using just one pot — "paella" the Catalan word for "pan." Ideally, the rice in the paella will be quite crispy, making for a satisfying texture, which just so happens to also be delicious. So how do you achieve that crispiness with the rice?

It's actually quite simple. Once you've added the rice, then no more stirring. If you don't stir, then the bottom layer of the rice will get nice and crispy. There's actually a name for paella's crispy crust, socarrat, which comes from the word socarrar and means to burn or to scorch. Additionally, paella should be cooked over high heat on the stove. It's also possible to bake paella in the oven, although some stovetop cooking is also required. In this case, it'll bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Now that you know how to make sure your paella has that crispy socarrat, you may be wondering a vital question: What should I put in the paella?