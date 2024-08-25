Spinach and Artichoke Zucchini Boat Recipe

Zucchini is one of those vegetables that can be so many things to so many people. We see it grated in zucchini bread, spiralized with marinara, fried with dip, or diced up in a salad. Today we're featuring it as a delicious vessel for a mouthwatering spinach and artichoke filling.

When the seasoned boats are roasted, their natural sweetness comes out as they caramelize in the oven. The filling of soft cream cheese and tangy feta mixed with sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, and chopped spinach provides the perfect example of how combining simple ingredients can elevate a dish to new heights. These stuffed zucchini boats make the perfect light dinner paired with soup, or a scrumptious side dish with just about any entree.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love using basic everyday vegetables in new and creative ways, especially when they are in season and plentiful. At first glance, this recipe might look complicated, but it's actually very easy and only a few tools are needed."