Spring Vegetable And Herb Grain Salad Recipe

Salads have evolved far beyond being mere side dishes, becoming vibrant, satisfying meals on their own. With a rainbow of colors, flavors, and textures, they offer endless possibilities for lunch or dinner. By combining two hearty grains — wheat berries and farro — this salad offers not only a delightful medley of textures but also a rich depth of flavor. The wheat berries bring a chewy, nutty quality, while the farro adds a tender bite, creating a satisfying base for the vibrant array of spring vegetables. Each ingredient, from the crisp bell peppers to the tender asparagus and tangy artichoke hearts, adds its own unique flair to the ensemble.

"One of the easiest ways to increase your intake of vegetables is to grab a sheet pan and roast a big batch," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us. "They caramelize in the oven creating irresistibly sweet and savory notes that add depth to any dish." Add those veggies to a grain-based salad, and you've got a nourishing bowlful that could serve as a main course — or, at the very least, the heartiest side dish in town.