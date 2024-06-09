Spring Vegetable And Herb Grain Salad Recipe
Salads have evolved far beyond being mere side dishes, becoming vibrant, satisfying meals on their own. With a rainbow of colors, flavors, and textures, they offer endless possibilities for lunch or dinner. By combining two hearty grains — wheat berries and farro — this salad offers not only a delightful medley of textures but also a rich depth of flavor. The wheat berries bring a chewy, nutty quality, while the farro adds a tender bite, creating a satisfying base for the vibrant array of spring vegetables. Each ingredient, from the crisp bell peppers to the tender asparagus and tangy artichoke hearts, adds its own unique flair to the ensemble.
"One of the easiest ways to increase your intake of vegetables is to grab a sheet pan and roast a big batch," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn tells us. "They caramelize in the oven creating irresistibly sweet and savory notes that add depth to any dish." Add those veggies to a grain-based salad, and you've got a nourishing bowlful that could serve as a main course — or, at the very least, the heartiest side dish in town.
Gather the ingredients for spring vegetable and herb grain salad
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up red, green, yellow bell peppers along with a red onion, asparagus, lemon, parsley, and basil. Then head to the grain section and grab a bag of wheat berries and farro, two popular grains that can be used many ways. You'll also need canned artichoke hearts along with some pantry staples like olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic granules, champagne vinegar, and honey.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cook the wheat berries
Bring a pot of water to boil and add the wheat berries.
Step 3: Add the farro to the pot
After the wheat berries have been cooking for 30 minutes, add the farro and cook both grains for 30 more minutes.
Step 4: Prep the vegetables for roasting
Add the red pepper, green pepper, yellow pepper, red onion, asparagus, and artichokes to a large bowl along with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon garlic granules, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
Step 5: Bake the vegetables
Spread the vegetables on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.
Step 6: Make the dressing
In a small bowl combine the remaining olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, honey, remaining garlic granules, remaining salt, and remaining pepper.
Step 7: Drain the grains
Drain and rinse the wheat berries and farro in a colander.
Step 8: Combine the salad ingredients
Add the grains to a large bowl along with the roasted vegetables, parsley, and basil.
Step 9: Toss with dressing and serve
Toss with the dressing and serve.
What are the health benefits of farro and wheat berries?
Farro and wheat berries are ancient grains bursting with nutritional benefits that can elevate both taste and health in your meals. Farro, an ancient wheat variety, is rich in fiber, protein, and carbohydrates, making it a great source of sustained energy and aiding in digestion. Additionally, it boasts a range of vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, zinc, and B vitamins, which are always perks to include in your diet when possible.
Wheat berries, the whole kernel of wheat, offer similar benefits, providing a hefty dose of fiber to promote digestive health along with a nice serving of protein, too. They're also packed with antioxidants, making them a worthy addition to not only this salad but your grain collection in general.
Incorporating these nutritious grains into your diet not only adds a satisfying chewiness and nutty flavor to your meals but also boosts their nutritional value, contributing to a balanced and wholesome diet.
What other vegetables or herbs can I add to this salad?
Like most salad recipes, it's easy to add in other produce, which is a great way to use up what you have on hand or use your favorites. Consider adding roasted cherry tomatoes for a burst of sweetness or incorporate thinly-sliced raw radishes for a peppery crunch. Sweet corn, either grilled for a smoky flavor or fresh for sweetness, can add a delightful contrast to the earthy grains. You can also sprinkle in shredded carrots or zucchini to the finished salad.
For greenery, kale or arugula can be a flavorful addition, bringing a bitter edge that balances the natural sweetness of the roasted vegetables. Adding fresh dill, cilantro, or chives can tack on some freshness and introduce a new layer of complexity with their unique aromatic qualities. Since this is such a flexible salad, you can use it as an opportunity to clear out some space in your fridge and put a plethora of old vegetables to use all at once.
- ¾ cup uncooked wheat berries
- ¾ cup uncooked farro
- 1 diced red bell pepper
- 1 diced green bell pepper
- 1 diced yellow bell pepper
- ½ diced red onion
- 1 ½ bunches asparagus, diced
- 1 (15-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts
- ¼ cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 ½ teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 teaspoon garlic granules, divided
- ½ teaspoon pepper, divided
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- ¼ cup chopped basil
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Bring a pot of water to boil and add the wheat berries.
- After the wheat berries have been cooking for 30 minutes, add the farro and cook both grains for 30 more minutes.
- Add the red pepper, green pepper, yellow pepper, red onion, asparagus, and artichokes to a large bowl along with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon garlic granules, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.
- Spread the vegetables on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.
- In a small bowl combine the remaining olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, honey, remaining garlic granules, remaining salt, and remaining pepper.
- Drain and rinse the wheat berries and farro in a colander.
- Add the grains to a large bowl along with the roasted vegetables, parsley, and basil.
- Toss with the dressing and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|347
|Total Fat
|14.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.8 g
|Total Sugars
|8.4 g
|Sodium
|658.0 mg
|Protein
|10.1 g