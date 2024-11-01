Crispy Air Fryer Mushrooms With Spicy Aioli Recipe
Get ready for your next favorite game day snack, holiday appetizer, or weeknight veggie side. These air fryer mushrooms are crispy on the outside and full of tender savory goodness on the inside. Using the air fryer here eliminates the need for deep frying in oil, which turns this dish into a lighter and mess-free alternative. The creamy, spicy aioli has just the right amount of kick to make each bite satisfying and delicious. With only 10 minutes of prep time and 12 short minutes of cooking time, you can have these on the serving platter in no time.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "My air fryer is one of my favorite appliances because it doesn't involve the wait time of preheating an oven and it doesn't heat up the house. It's perfect for these mushrooms, getting the job done quickly without the mess of oil on the stove." The result is a crunchy, umami-rich dish that makes a perfect appetizer, side, or even a light lunch or dinner alongside a bowl of soup or a green salad.
Gather the ingredients for crispy air fryer mushrooms with spicy aioli
To make this recipe, start by picking up some mushrooms. Since this snack will be a finger food, you'll want to select mushrooms on the smaller size, and button or cremini mushrooms work best. While you're in the produce aisle grab garlic and lemon for the sauce.
Then head over to the cold area and add eggs and Parmesan to your cart. You'll need breadcrumbs or panko for the breading along with all-purpose flour, salt, and garlic granules. Then check your condiments in your fridge for mayonnaise and sriracha.
Step 1: Place flour in a bowl
To set up dredging stations, place the flour in a shallow bowl.
Step 2: Make the breadcrumb mixture
In another shallow bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, ½ teaspoon salt, and garlic granules.
Step 3: Coat mushrooms in flour
Dip the mushrooms into the flour.
Step 4: Coat the mushrooms in egg
Now dip them into the beaten egg.
Step 5: Coat the mushrooms in breading
Dip the mushrooms into the breadcrumbs and place them into the air fryer basket.
Step 6: Cook the mushrooms in the air fryer
Set the temperature to 375 F and cook for 12-15 minutes until the breadcrumb coating is golden brown.
Step 7: Make the aioli sauce
While they are cooking combine the remaining salt, mayonnaise, sriracha, lemon juice, and garlic in a small bowl.
Step 8: Serve the mushrooms
Serve the mushrooms with the spicy aioli.
What are other sauces I can serve the mushrooms with?
There are many options when choosing a sauce to serve with the mushrooms. A classic ranch dressing is tangy and creamy and is a good basic option if you want to offer something less spicyn. Blue cheese dressing provides a sharp flavor and is a good contrast to the earthy mushrooms. You can buy bottled or make blue cheese dressing fresh yourself with only 8 ingredients.
For an Asian flair, a creamy soy ginger sauce made with tahini, soy sauce, lemon juice, and ginger will work well. There are also a variety of peanut sauces that will pair nicely. Try a classic version that combines peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, and red curry paste. Or try an easy spicy peanut sauce that has a bit of a kick. You could also make a sweet version with coconut sugar, or a miso-based peanut sauce for a rich umami taste.
Any type of avocado based dressing will pair well with the mushrooms. A blend of avocado, cilantro, and lime juice, an avocado ranch, a green goddess dressing, or even guacamole would all work well.
How can I change up the mushroom recipe?
You have many options to customize this recipe. To start, you can flavor the dry breadcrumb mixture in different ways to suit your preference. By adding ½ teaspoon of chili powder and cumin you can change the flavor of the breaded mushrooms to have a Mexican slant. Skip the Parmesan in the breading and serve the mushrooms with red or green salsa. If you add dried herbs like thyme and rosemary it will take on an autumn vibe, or create an Indian flavor by using curry powder and garam masala.
It's easy to vary the ingredients to make this recipe either gluten free or vegan. For a gluten-free version, use a gluten-free flour like millet, quinoa, or brown rice flour. Or you can just grind some rolled oats in the food processor to make your own oat flour. There are many gluten-free breadcrumbs available, or make your own by breaking down gluten-free crusty bread. To make the recipe vegan, instead of the egg, use a liquid or powdered egg replacement, or simply dip the mushrooms in a non-dairy milk. For the Parmesan cheese, either use a vegan Parmesan or substitute in nutritional yeast.
Try this recipe with other vegetables too. Thickly sliced zucchini or yellow squash would work, or try carrot sticks, sliced rutabaga, or eggplant rounds.