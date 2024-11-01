Crispy Air Fryer Mushrooms With Spicy Aioli Recipe

Get ready for your next favorite game day snack, holiday appetizer, or weeknight veggie side. These air fryer mushrooms are crispy on the outside and full of tender savory goodness on the inside. Using the air fryer here eliminates the need for deep frying in oil, which turns this dish into a lighter and mess-free alternative. The creamy, spicy aioli has just the right amount of kick to make each bite satisfying and delicious. With only 10 minutes of prep time and 12 short minutes of cooking time, you can have these on the serving platter in no time.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "My air fryer is one of my favorite appliances because it doesn't involve the wait time of preheating an oven and it doesn't heat up the house. It's perfect for these mushrooms, getting the job done quickly without the mess of oil on the stove." The result is a crunchy, umami-rich dish that makes a perfect appetizer, side, or even a light lunch or dinner alongside a bowl of soup or a green salad.