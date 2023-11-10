Miso And Charred Corn Pudding

As Thanksgiving approaches, the age-old debate of which sides to prepare alongside the iconic turkey reemerges. From the traditional stuffing and cranberry sauce to the ever-popular green bean casserole, the options are plentiful. For those looking to introduce a delightful twist to their Thanksgiving spread, corn pudding is an enticing choice. At its core, corn pudding is a creamy, savory custard infused with corn kernels. While it shares similarities with creamed corn, the two are distinct.

Creamed corn is more of a saucy dish where corn is simmered in a creamy sauce, while corn pudding has a custard-like consistency due to the eggs and cream; it is baked to a gentle firmness. What makes this particular corn pudding recipe stand out is the addition of an unexpected ingredient: miso. The salty, umami-rich flavor of miso blends with the sweetness of the corn, creating a taste sensation that's bound to leave your guests intrigued and craving more. Not only is it delicious, but adding miso to corn pudding can also serve as a delightful conversation starter around the dinner table. It's a unique alternative for your Thanksgiving feast.