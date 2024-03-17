Crispy Golden Rutabaga Fries Recipe

While french fries are universally popular for good reason, potatoes aren't the only vegetable that can be made tasty via the deep-fry method. Yes, even rutabagas can be transformed from an overlooked, underappreciated tuber into something crunchy, yummy, and ready for dipping.

Developer Tess Le Moing describes her rutabaga fries as "crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside," a texture they owe to a special technique she originally learned for making sweet potato fries. Le Moing starts by blanching the rutabaga fries in a mixture of water, salt, and baking soda have been added, which she says "not only seasons the inside, but also helps form the crust when fried." As an extra step, she coats the fries with cornstarch before cooking them to further the crisping process. And as if these fries weren't snackable enough, Le Moing takes them to the next level with a sweet and spicy mayo dipping sauce that complements their natural sweetness.