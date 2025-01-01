Crispy Air Fryer Paneer Sticks Recipe

Paneer, one of the essential ingredients of Indian cooking, is a fresh Indian cheese with a mild flavor that is enjoyed by Indian food enthusiasts around the world. It can be found in Indian grocery stores and many supermarkets and is straightforward enough to make at home by boiling milk, curdling it with lemon juice, and separating and pressing the curds. Paneer is commonly made into popular Indian dishes like palak paneer and paneer tikka masala. Along with other cheeses like Cypriot halloumi and Latin American queso de freir, it has an especially high melting point. This allows it to be fried, grilled or baked without melting and losing its shape.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe that takes advantage of the special high melting point of paneer. These air fried paneer sticks keep their shape while frying to crispy perfection in a matter of minutes. While they may look breaded, the coating is simply a mixture of avocado oil and several spices, including cumin and coriander. The result is a crispy and very flavorful exterior and a soft cheesy interior that's firm enough for a satisfying bite. These versatile paneer sticks are excellent served with a dipping sauce, eaten with rice, or included in sandwiches, salads, noodles, and stir-fry recipes. The recipe comes together in less than 15 minutes, so it's as convenient as it delicious.

