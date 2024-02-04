Earthy One-Pan French Onion Rice Recipe

Simple, elegant, and cozy yet sophisticated, this one-pan French onion rice is sure to be a hit no matter the occasion. It has all the flavors of a French onion soup in a simple rice dish, making for a hearty twist on the classic fare we all know and love. Fresh thyme elevates the herbaceous qualities of the dish with French onion soup mix keeps it savory and grounded in ease of preparation.

Recipe developer Leah Maroney used inspiration from classic "stick of butter rice" recipes from the Midwest. "The idea of using just a few ingredients while producing rounded flavors is what this French onion rice strives for," says Maroney. While it doesn't use a full stick of butter, believe us it is very buttery! The caramelized flavors from the onions and mushrooms and the toasted quality of the rice makes it totally irresistible. You'll be going back for scoop after scoop. French onion rice pairs exceptionally well with a saucy steak recipe such as steak au poive, though t's just as welcome alongside whole roasted chicken or herb crusted pork tenderloin.