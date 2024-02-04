Earthy One-Pan French Onion Rice Recipe
Simple, elegant, and cozy yet sophisticated, this one-pan French onion rice is sure to be a hit no matter the occasion. It has all the flavors of a French onion soup in a simple rice dish, making for a hearty twist on the classic fare we all know and love. Fresh thyme elevates the herbaceous qualities of the dish with French onion soup mix keeps it savory and grounded in ease of preparation.
Recipe developer Leah Maroney used inspiration from classic "stick of butter rice" recipes from the Midwest. "The idea of using just a few ingredients while producing rounded flavors is what this French onion rice strives for," says Maroney. While it doesn't use a full stick of butter, believe us it is very buttery! The caramelized flavors from the onions and mushrooms and the toasted quality of the rice makes it totally irresistible. You'll be going back for scoop after scoop. French onion rice pairs exceptionally well with a saucy steak recipe such as steak au poive, though t's just as welcome alongside whole roasted chicken or herb crusted pork tenderloin.
Gather your ingredients for this one-pan French onion rice
Only a handful of ingredients are needed to make this savory dish. You'll need butter, an onion, cremini mushrooms, garlic, white rice, beef broth, French onion soup mix, and a bunch of fresh thyme.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Saute the onions
Add the butter and sliced onions to a large oven-proof pan and saute for 15 minutes, or until almost caramelized.
Step 3: Add the mushrooms
Add the mushrooms and garlic to the pan. Saute on medium heat until the mushrooms are browned, about 5 minutes.
Step 4: Add the rice
Add the rice and toss to coat.
Step 5: Add the broth and seasonings
Add the beef broth and French onion soup mix. Stir to combine.
Step 6: Add the thyme
Add the thyme to the pan.
Step 7: Cover and bake
Place a lid on the pan and bake in the oven for 25 minutes, or until all the beef broth has been absorbed.
Step 8: Let the rice rest
Let sit for 5 minutes then remove the thyme stems.
Step 9: Fluff the rice
Fluff the rice with a fork and serve.
How can I switch up this French onion rice?
Brown rice is a delicious substitute for white rice in this dish. However, the cooking directions are a bit different — white rice cooks faster than brown and needs less liquid. Since brown rice still has some of the outer hull, it takes longer to cook. Add an additional ¼ cup of water to the broth and cook covered for at least 50 minutes instead of 35. The cooking time may take up to an hour, so keep an eye on it while it's cooking.
You can easily make this recipe vegetarian or vegan with a few simple swaps. Try using vegetable broth instead of beef broth to make it vegetarian. Take the broth replacement a step further by replacing the butter with a vegan, plant-based butter.
We love cremini mushrooms for their color and flavor, but shitake mushrooms are also an option. They have an even more intense mushroom flavor and are very tender. Use a combination of mushrooms if you're looking for a mushroom-forward flavor.
Can I make French onion rice ahead of time?
French onion rice is an ideal dish to make ahead of time. It reheats easily on the stove — simply add a few tablespoons of hot water to the pan and heat until warmed through, stirring the rice so it does not stick. It can also be reheated for a few minutes in the microwave. Make sure to cover it with a wet paper towel. You can also add an ice cube to the top of the rice before adding the paper towel; the evaporating ice helps to steam the rice back to its original fluffiness.
You can also saute the onions and mushrooms ahead of time and combine them with the rice and broth when you're closer to serving your entire meal. You can store the rice in the refrigerator for up to five days or freeze it a plastic storage bag for up to six months.
|Calories per Serving
|431
|Total Fat
|19.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|59.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|55.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|2.2 g
|Sodium
|798.3 mg
|Protein
|9.5 g