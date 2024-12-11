The 22 Biggest Food Stories Of 2024

And just like that, another year is almost in our rear-view mirror. 2024 was a big year for a lot of things — from blockbuster movie releases to a major presidential election. But it was also a big year for food and food media. Not only did we see restaurants and tech companies roll out new technology and develop innovative products for consumers, but we also saw a lot of foodborne illness outbreaks — seemingly like a new outbreak every other week kind of deal — but nonetheless, we all made it through.

Before we take the leap into 2025, it's time to take a quick look back on the good, the bad, and the tasty of 2024. Here are some of the biggest stories that made headlines in the food world this past year.