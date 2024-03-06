Dolly Parton's New Cookbook Will Hit Shelves This September

In case you were running dry on things to look forward to this year, Dolly Parton has teamed up with her sister Rachel Parton George to release a delightful cookbook full of sisterly love and delicious family recipes. The book is called "Good Lookin' Cookin'" since Dolly is fond of waltzing into Rachel's kitchen singing, "Hey, good lookin', what ya got cookin'?" And, this isn't her first foray into the world of food — Dolly has collaborated with Duncan Hines on multiple boxed mixes.

The cookbook is packing a lot of content to get excited about. As you might expect, the book is going to highlight Parton family favorites like barbecue spare ribs, watermelon fruit salad, strawberry shortcake, and the intriguingly named slaw of many colors. The Parton sisters also share their insights into hosting multi-course holiday meals. There are 12 multi-course meal ideas in all, each of which is geared towards different holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and Mother's Day.

In a press release announcing the book, Dolly said, "I think you're gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did." So, expect all of the outstanding photography and mouth-watering recipes to be interspersed with fun stories about these sisters' lives and all of the shenanigans they got up to in the kitchen over the years. The book is set to release on September 17, 2024, and you can pre-order a copy of the book here.