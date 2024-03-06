Dolly Parton's New Cookbook Will Hit Shelves This September
In case you were running dry on things to look forward to this year, Dolly Parton has teamed up with her sister Rachel Parton George to release a delightful cookbook full of sisterly love and delicious family recipes. The book is called "Good Lookin' Cookin'" since Dolly is fond of waltzing into Rachel's kitchen singing, "Hey, good lookin', what ya got cookin'?" And, this isn't her first foray into the world of food — Dolly has collaborated with Duncan Hines on multiple boxed mixes.
The cookbook is packing a lot of content to get excited about. As you might expect, the book is going to highlight Parton family favorites like barbecue spare ribs, watermelon fruit salad, strawberry shortcake, and the intriguingly named slaw of many colors. The Parton sisters also share their insights into hosting multi-course holiday meals. There are 12 multi-course meal ideas in all, each of which is geared towards different holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and Mother's Day.
In a press release announcing the book, Dolly said, "I think you're gonna have as much fun reading these stories and things that we put together for you as we did." So, expect all of the outstanding photography and mouth-watering recipes to be interspersed with fun stories about these sisters' lives and all of the shenanigans they got up to in the kitchen over the years. The book is set to release on September 17, 2024, and you can pre-order a copy of the book here.
A year of meals
The Partons are just as excited about the book release as potential readers. "This book has always been a dream of mine," said Rachel Parton George in a press release. "Cooking with my sister Dolly, looking through favorite recipes, and recalling stories has been great fun. Through the years, we've washed many dishes, cleaned up plenty of spills, and shared a lot of laughter. And somehow, we always manage to end up with good lookin' cookin'."
The book has more than 80 different Parton family recipes for you to try, so it can carry you through months of culinary experimentation. If you've always wanted to host a holiday dinner party but never knew where to start, seeing how the Parton sisters do it alongside photographs of the events and fully fleshed-out stories of how they actually went could give you the boost of courage you need to finally set the date for your first get-together.
Dolly Parton is well-known for the charismatic personality that helped her earn the spotlight years ago and has since solidified her reputation as a positive role model for women all over the world. Now, she and her sister give you a glimpse into how the Parton family whips up a loving batch of good lookin' cookin'. "I can't wait to get this book in your hands," Dolly said. "And for you to get this food on your table."