Raw Milk Is Being Recalled In One State Due To A Bird Flu Risk

RAW FARM of Fresno County, California is voluntarily recalling a small batch of its unpasteurized milk after testing positive for H5 bird flu. The recall includes quart and half gallon sized milks with the Lot IDs #20241109, all produced on November 9 and expiring on 11/27/24. While all tests performed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and RAW FARM have found no related illnesses, the California Department of Public Health said that, "Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the ongoing spread of bird flu in dairy cows, poultry, and sporadic human cases, consumers should not consume any of the affected raw milk."

All stores have been asked to remove the cartons from their shelves for credit, and customers are encouraged to return them to the store they bought them from to receive a free replacement or refund. But, otherwise, RAW FARM insists that business is continuing as usual. "We're not making a big deal out of it, because it's not a big deal," said Kaleigh Stanziani, the vice president of marketing at Raw Farm, in a YouTube video. Stanziani went on to stress that RAW MILK chose to do the right thing for their customers regardless despite the negative test results on their end.

"Do not worry, none of our supply has halted, changed, or been paused," Stanziani says. "We are not going to be adjusting any of our routes. [...] We just want to make sure that we're always [using] an abundance of caution at all times."

