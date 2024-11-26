Raw Milk Is Being Recalled In One State Due To A Bird Flu Risk
RAW FARM of Fresno County, California is voluntarily recalling a small batch of its unpasteurized milk after testing positive for H5 bird flu. The recall includes quart and half gallon sized milks with the Lot IDs #20241109, all produced on November 9 and expiring on 11/27/24. While all tests performed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and RAW FARM have found no related illnesses, the California Department of Public Health said that, "Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the ongoing spread of bird flu in dairy cows, poultry, and sporadic human cases, consumers should not consume any of the affected raw milk."
All stores have been asked to remove the cartons from their shelves for credit, and customers are encouraged to return them to the store they bought them from to receive a free replacement or refund. But, otherwise, RAW FARM insists that business is continuing as usual. "We're not making a big deal out of it, because it's not a big deal," said Kaleigh Stanziani, the vice president of marketing at Raw Farm, in a YouTube video. Stanziani went on to stress that RAW MILK chose to do the right thing for their customers regardless despite the negative test results on their end.
"Do not worry, none of our supply has halted, changed, or been paused," Stanziani says. "We are not going to be adjusting any of our routes. [...] We just want to make sure that we're always [using] an abundance of caution at all times."
A word of caution for non-pasteurized milk
Despite attracting some high profile supporters including Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert F Kennedy Jr., the spread of bird flu among poultry and cattle in the U.S. has incited much cause for concern as it pertains to the sale and consumption of raw milk. The Federal Drug Administration has been urging states to warn the public about the potential dangers of drinking it, and specifically called to halt the sale of raw milk in states where cattle have tested positive for H5N1 or bird flu last June.
While you can still safely consume pasteurized milk, non-pasteurized milk or "raw milk" can carry disease-causing pathogens, posing a risk of illness and even death. Although most cases of bird flu in California have been linked to farmers exposed to sick animals, the Center for Disease Control announced the first confirmed child case just last week. The investigation into how the child became infected is still underway, but the potential for cross contamination in dairy farms can't be ignored.
That's especially true at operations where strict measures aren't implemented — and the risks aren't just related to bird-flu, either. RAW MILK itself was connected to salmonella poisoning in over 165 people in the state of California last July despite calling itself the "gold standard of raw milk quality and testing." So, even if they say that the risk of contracting bird flu through raw milk may be low, other diseases have and could be present. All raw milk drinkers should proceed with caution.