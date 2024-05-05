Experts Express Concerns About The Bird Flu Outbreak In Dairy Cows

As bird flu infections continue and spread, experts are weighing in about severity of the outbreak and the potentially alarming paths H5N1 appears to be taking. Of particular concern are the multi-state reports of avian influenza showing up in dairy cattle, and whether the disease could spread to humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), outbreaks in dairy cattle were first reported on March 25, 2024, with known cases in nine states as of May 2. To date, 36 cattle herds are known to have been infected with the bird flu virus.

Though still considered rare, more than 200 mammals have tested positive for H5N1 bird flu since 2022. The CDC has confirmed the first case of mammal-to-human transmission occurred in Texas, though the organization is still maintaining that its human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public is low. Those with direct, prolonged, and unprotected exposure to infected animals, including cattle, carry greater infection risk.

However, a boots-on-the-ground viewpoint from scientists is more nuanced, particularly among epidemiologists who investigate causes, patterns, and public health risks related to disease and injury. In an interview with Agriculture Dive, epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina, a public health expert, prominent science blogger, and scientific advisor to the CDC, digs into the potential dangers of bird flu outbreaks in cows, and the consequent impact on humans.