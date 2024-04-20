Bird Flu Cases In Cows Lead Michigan Officials To Issue Raw Milk Warning

For those Michiganders who enjoy a glass of raw cow's milk, Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are cautioning against consumption due to the detected presence of bird flu in herds of cattle in the state. H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) moves easily among animals and is currently present in flocks of domestic chickens, wild animals, and at least two humans in the U.S. The threat to raw milk supplies lies in the fact that pasteurization effectively kills the virus, a process that raw milk doesn't undergo.

Raw milk is touted for a plethora of supposed health benefits. Enthusiasts claim when milk is pasteurized — a process that has been around since the 19th century — that nutrients are stripped away. Research into these assertions has proven that any loss in vitamins, amino acids, and proteins is minimal as pasteurized milk retains nearly all of the relevant nutrients as raw milk.

The benefit of pasteurization, on the other hand, is the elimination of a host of harmful microbes. Campylobacter, E. coli, Salmonella, and — you guessed it — influenza are just a few of the pathogens that pasteurization removes from milk.