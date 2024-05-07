Starbucks Officially Introduces 3 New, Boba-Inspired Berry Refreshers To Its Summer Menu

The rumors are true. Starting on May 7, 2024, Starbucks will be selling boba-like drinks for a limited time, per a press release shared with Tasting Table. We first heard rumblings of these new beverages at the beginning of the month, when Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan confirmed their impending arrival and videos showing them began popping up on TikTok. So, if you've been salivating since then, dreaming of the day that Starbucks would finally sell pearls in the U.S., it has arrived.

Not only is the chain launching "popping pearls," named because they pop in your mouth, but it's debuting them in three new summer drinks in its popular Refreshers line (hot on the heels of last month's new Spicy Refreshers). The Summer-Berry Refreshers lineup features a Summer-Berry Refresher, which boasts flavors of blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry shaken with ice and poured over a base of popping raspberry-flavored pearls. You'll also be able to sample the Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher, which adds lemonade to the fruity mix, and the Summer Skies Drink, which incorporates coconut milk.

Each beverage comes with a compostable, wide straw for maximum ease while slurping up your pearls. All three drinks also come in a sky-blue hue with ruby-red pearls, which Starbucks beverage developer Simon Vuong says was intentional. "We have never had a blue beverage," Vuong said in the press release. "The color really captured the feeling we were going for — reminiscent of long, summer days and bright skies for everyone to enjoy."