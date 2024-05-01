Starbucks' CEO Confirms New Boba-Like Drinks Are Launching This Summer

Innovation is in the air at Starbucks with a new line of boba-style drinks coming this summer. While the company itself hasn't officially confirmed any details yet, CEO Laxman Narasimhan confirmed the impending arrival of the new products, which have been an ongoing rumor around Starbucks, during an earnings call on Tuesday.

"For summer, we are launching our first texture innovation, Pearls," Narasimhan said, noting that the new drinks are scheduled to be released sometime during the week of May 6. However, the boba announcement comes on the heels of a number of early leaks on social media in the past few days, with some videos of baristas making the drinks, and photos of the new summer menu showing the addition.

Starbucks is always striving to stay on the forefront of new drink styles beyond its standard coffee offerings, whether it was the launch of the still popular Starbucks Refreshers or last year's fascinatingly big swing with olive oil-infused coffees called Starbucks Oleato. And the boba confirmation wasn't the only news that fans should keep an eye out for. Narasimhan also noted that more new drinks are on the way, adding, "This is the first of more texture-based innovations that our customers can expect in the coming years."