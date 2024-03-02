Here's How Starbucks Almost Served Boba

Starbucks likes to hop on board with food and drink trends, as evidenced by its foray into matcha, avocado spread, and oat milk. But while the coffee chain dipped its toe into boba-filled waters, drinks with pearls never actually materialized there. Bubble tea (aka boba) has been a trending beverage in the U.S. since the 1990s, largely because of Taiwanese immigrants selling it on a wider scale. But Starbucks may have indirectly had something to do with its boost in popularity as well. By offering its customers coffee alternatives like tea and creme Frappuccinos, people began to gravitate toward their favorite cafes for drinks other than just their morning cups of joe.

The pairing of Starbucks and boba therefore seems like it would be a natural marriage — so what happened that prevented them from making it to the altar? Back in late 2021, the chain tested out two drinks with coffee-infused bubbles, which were dubbed "coffee popping pearls," according to a TikTok video posted by @kirbyssister. One contained java and was called In the Dark, and the other was named the Iced Chai Tea Latte with Coffee Pearls. The bubbles in both beverages had Starbucks coffee inside, which you could taste when you burst them, and they were mixed into the drink as well as laid on the top over the ice.