Starbucks Launches Spicy Refreshers In 3 Flavors And A New Cold Foam

The March 2024 rumors are true: Summer is going to be spicy at Starbucks. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, the coffee chain has announced that its menu is growing with the addition of three sweet and spicy lemonade-based Refreshers — a Starbucks beverage line that we have opinions about — as well as a new cold foam flavor to ignite the palate and join in on the popular "swicy" trend.

The new chili powder-infused Lemonade Refresher flavors are Spicy Pineapple, Spicy Strawberry, and Spicy Dragonfruit, and Spicy Cream Cold Foam is the new drink topper that can be added to any beverage. These new menu items will launch on April 16, 2024, and will only be available for what Starbucks calls "a very limited time this spring" while supplies last.

Spicy Strawberry brings together strawberry pieces, açaí flavors, lemonade, and a custom spicy chili powder blend all shaken with ice. Spicy Dragonfruit features mango and whole dragonfruit pieces with lemonade, and the chili powder blend. Finally, Spicy Pineapple sees pineapple and passionfruit shaken with ice and pineapple pieces, lemonade, and, you guessed it, the spicy chili powder blend. The new Spicy Cream Cold Foam whips together Starbucks' signature sweetened cold foam and the spicy chili powder for an invigorating take on classic creaminess.