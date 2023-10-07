What Are 'Swicy' Foods And How Did They Become So Popular?

After enough utility sandwiches violently scarfed on a 30-minute lunch break, it can be easy to forget that food is an art and eating is a sensory experience. Enter "swicy" — the perhaps-unlikely gastronomic superstar here to remind foodies why they're passionate about food in the first place.

Swicy (a portmanteau of sweet and spicy) is the hottest flavor trend (pun intended) since foodies first found out about umami. Maybe you've tried peach salsa or hot pepper jelly. Maybe you've even sprinkled some Tajín on slices of fresh fruit. Either way, swicy has been a "thing" for a long time, and there's a good chance that you've already been riding the swice train without even realizing it. Korean gochujang is swicy, and so are many Vietnamese and Indian dishes. Thai chili sauce? Swicy. It's even an ancient flavor combo, as demonstrated by xocoatl, the Aztecs' pepper-spiked hot chocolate.

The New York Times named swicy as a food trend to watch out for in 2022, and now, the National Restaurant Association has named swicy as a top food trend. According to research firm Datassential, sweet-spicy offerings have cropped up on menus 38% more over the past year. The evidence is undeniable: Swicy has entered the building in the year of our lord 2023.