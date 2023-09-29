The Sweet And Spicy Flavor Combo Sunny Anderson Brushes Bacon With - Exclusive

If you don't know that Sunny Anderson loves bacon, you don't really know the Food Network personality at all. Meet a home chef who believes that no potato salad is complete without crispy bits of the meat, for the added crunch that bacon gives to the starchy side dish. Meet the bacon genius who knows that while classic, fried bacon may be magnificent, having fun with it makes for a food experience that's nothing short of opulent.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, we asked Anderson to give us her top tip for making bacon on the grill. Her answer? Don't grill your bacon directly. Instead, use a nonstick pan and liven it up with a smokey, spicy brush. "You can brush it with a mixture of brown sugar, some Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke, [and] some red chili flakes," Anderson advised. Yes, go ahead and use that liquid smoke. In the wise words of Anderson, "Some of the people that make grilling their career and their lives, they look at liquid smoke down their noses a bit, but I wouldn't know why there's a stigma because I don't feel the stigma."