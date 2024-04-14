We Tried Starbucks Spicy Refreshers And Can't Wait To Share The Spice

Spring is the season when it's winter in the shade and summer in the sun, so you need a drink that can keep you cool or hot in either circumstance. Thankfully for your stroll through the cherry blossoms, Starbucks just announced its new Spicy Lemonade Refreshers, a piquant twist on the usual icy relief that lemonade brings to a warm day.

Two kinds of powder make this line of drinks a little different from the lemonade you might make at home. The first is the chili powder blend that puts the spicy in their name. The second is green tea extract, which technically makes this drink a mild version of the Arnold Palmer. The two tastes set these beverages apart from typical diluted lemon juice, as do the fruit flavors infused into each variety.

Now that's a union even Arnold Palmer's evil twin, Spicy Arnold Palmer, would approve of. Read on to find out where you can try these drinks, how much they cost, and what I thought of each flavor, which I was recently able to taste in advance at Starbucks Reserve.