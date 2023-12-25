Elevate Your Favorite Starbucks Refreshers With Cold Foam

What's better than an ice cold Starbucks Refresher with passionfruit, strawberry açaí, mango, or dragonfruit? One topped with frothy cold foam, according to a whole lot of people. If you're new to either or both of these Starbucks fan faves, the Refresher drinks come in many fruity variations, including the kid-embraceable Pink Drink. And the company's cold foam topping is basically frothed, cold nonmilk with an array of flavor options. Adding the basic Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam elevates any Refresher drink to indulgence status, but that's only the beginning.

Cold foam flavors come and go, especially with seasonal holiday introductions, but there are always several to choose from. Some favorites, along with the ever-present Vanilla Sweet Cream, include Cinnamon Sweet Cream, Salted Caramel Cream, Chocolate Cream, Matcha Cream, White Chocolate Macadamia Cream, and Pumpkin Cream. Meanwhile, Starbucks' 2023 winter holiday cold foam flavors include Peppermint Chocolate Cream, Caramel Brûlée Cream, Chestnut Praline Cream, and Sugar Cookie Cream.

Mixing and matching the creamy cold foam flavors to the various Refresher drinks comes down to your own creativity and daring spirit. But Tasting Table can help out with an explanation and rating of 12 Starbucks cold foam flavors that can be added to any Starbucks drink. Vanilla Sweet Cream is the perfect starting point for layering, and, for more intense flavor, just ask for an extra pump of vanilla in the cold foam. Topping your Refresher with cold foam costs an additional $1.25 regardless of size.