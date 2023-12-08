We Tested And Ranked All 4 Of Starbucks' New Holiday Cold Foams

In creating these special limited-edition holiday cold foams, Starbucks chose to capture some of the most ubiquitous holiday flavors in a finicky medium. It's not just about stirring some syrup into coffee or drizzling chocolate syrup on top of a mountain of whipped cream and calling it good. Most people love some foam floating on their warm beverage, but what about a cold one on an iced drink? And what about trying to imbue that cold foam with holiday flavors primarily associated with warmth and coziness? It's a challenge for sure, but Starbucks has never shied away from fun — sometimes odd — concoctions (see our opinion on the infamous Oleato).

The four brand-new cold foams are festive to the max: Chocolate Peppermint, Caramel Brûlée, Chestnut Praline, and Sugar Cookie. They do not come with their own dedicated full coffees. Instead, customers can add them to their favorite existing beverages, mixing and matching to find the absolute best. Whether you are someone who likes to drink iced coffee year-round or someone who lives in a climate where the holidays don't necessitate a winter coat, you're going to be feeling merry.

We determined our ranking based on two factors: First of all, the pure flavor of the cold foam itself, and also, the way it complimented a carefully chosen coffee beverage. We went ahead and paired each cold foam with the drink most likely to elevate said cold foam, thereby accomplishing maximum enjoyment. If we do say so ourselves, the pairings are spot-on.