Starbucks Seasonal Iced Drinks Spring Forward With Bold Lavender Flavor

The snow has melted, the flowers are sprouting, and the birds have changed their tunes. Yet the biggest sign of the change of season in your morning waited till the 7th of March to drop. That's when Starbucks debuts its 2024 spring menu: two new lavender drinks that represent a fresh foray for the mega-chain.

The Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte see Starbucks dipping its toes into an herbal space that has bloomed across the coffee landscape in recent years. Starbucks' seasonal offerings are as reliable as the rotation of the earth itself, though you won't have to wait till the equinox to try them.

I headed down to the Starbucks' Midtown press tasting event, where I was able to sample both new spring lavender drinks for ourselves. Along with tasting the drink offerings, I was privy to the impending release of new Starbucks drinkware merch, intended to save consumers a bit on their return-visit refills (and the planet from a bit more waste). The drinkware release day is the same as the lavender beverage options (March 7th) and sees the drop of ultra-bright vessels as well as a new installment of the Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series, this time featuring artist Shae Anthony.