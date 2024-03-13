Starbucks Is Rumored To Be Adding A Spicy Version Of Its Lemonade Refreshers

For foodies, springtime means fresh produce. For baristas, springtime means matcha, and Starbucks is coming out of the gates guns a-blazing. Although, not quite as "blazing" as its fans. Just yesterday, Starbucks announced a new St. Paddy's Day-themed drink, and fans have already started leaking rumors about what's next in the Starbucks new release train. If the rumors are true, these new drinks could be downright summery.

The info comes from a post on the r/starbucks subreddit, which claims that a spicy variation is coming (soon?) to the Starbucks Refreshers lineup. The post includes what appears to be a photo of a desktop computer screen, ostensibly from the Starbucks employee POS portal. In the photo are the names of three never-before-seen spice-centered drinks: the Spicy Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher, Spicy Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher, and Spicy Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher. Still, at least for now, any news of the spicy lemonade Refreshers coming to menus remains purely speculative.

The beverage trio hasn't been officially announced, and fans have yet to start talking about it on other social media platforms. In a statement shared with Tasting Table, Starbucks expounded, "We're still feeling lucky and sipping on the new Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino. We'll be in touch when we have details to share about new beverages at Starbucks." Always trying to stay one step ahead of the game only works if "the game" stays "over there." We haven't gotten to the spicy lemonade Refreshers yet (if at all), says Starbucks, so hold your horses.