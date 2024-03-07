Starbucks Officially Drops New Lavender Drinks For Spring 2024

Starbucks is launching its newest lineup of drinks for Spring 2024. The March thaw may not get as much attention at the coffee giant as its Pumpkin-spice-dominated fall releases or its festive holiday lineups, but the early months of the year are not to be overlooked as they have evolved into Starbucks' time to take bigger swings. Early 2021 saw Starbucks debut its pistachio lineup, a resounding success that was brought back for winter this year, and March of last year saw one of Starbucks' biggest gambles with Oleato, its olive-oil-infused coffee. Sure enough, the Spring 2024 lineup is going bold and new with yet another flavor we have never seen on a Starbucks drink menu before: lavender.

Starbucks' foray into floral flavors will launch on Thursday, March 7 with two new drinks, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. The first is an iced lavender cream oat milk matcha, which starts with creamy matcha over oat milk and then gets topped with a lavender cold foam. The second is an iced lavender oat milk latte that uses Starbucks' blonde espresso and creamy oat milk over ice with a subtle lavender flavoring. Starbucks beverage developer Patrick Penny says, "Its soft sweetness, light floral notes, and beautiful color ignite feelings of rejuvenation and awakening associated with the change of seasons."