We Tested And Ranked Every Starbucks Pistachio-Flavored Drink, And They're Not For Strong Coffee Lovers

Like the rest of Starbucks' offerings each season, the pistachio drinks are expected to be available for the duration of the winter menu before the lineup rotates to the following season. However, availability may vary by location. If a particular store experiences less demand for these pistachio drinks, you might find them available even after they've been phased out from the official menu. So, for those who fall in love with these flavors, it's worth asking if the sauce is still in stock at your local Starbucks even after it disappears from the menu. You might just be in luck.

In terms of pricing, although prices can vary by location, the Pistachio Latte comes in short, grande, and venti sizes, with prices ranging from $5.85 for a short to $6.95 for a venti. The price jump is most significant between the tall and grande sizes, primarily because the short and tall lattes contain one shot of espresso, while the grande and venti sizes include two shots. The smaller differences in price between the grande and venti, and between the short and tall, are attributed to extra syrup and milk.

The Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is available in tall, grande, venti, and trenta sizes, with prices starting at $4.95 for a tall and going up to $5.95 for a venti. The Pistachio Frappuccino comes in tall, grande, and venti sizes, priced at $6.25 for a tall, $6.75 for a grande, and $7.25 for a venti.