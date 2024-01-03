Starbucks' Winter Menu Debuts New Shaken Espresso, Baked Goods
It's that time of year when Starbucks trades its holiday beverages, including its Gingerbread Lattes and Peppermint Mochas, for a new winter product lineup. This year, a new Iced Shaken Hazelnut Oatmilk Espresso joins the permanent menu while pistachio caffeinated beverages return for a limited time, according to a Starbucks press release shared with Tasting Table. All of the winter beverages are available starting on January 3 at your local Starbucks cafe, online via its app, and at its drive-thrus.
The new Iced Shaken Hazelnut Oatmilk Espresso beverage is made with the coffee giant's blonde espresso roast with hazelnut syrup that's shaken with ice and served with a pour of creamy oat milk. It reminds us of an elevated version of its Iced Shaken Espresso, which is already on the menu. The returning Pistachio Latte has flavors of sweet pistachio and a brown butter topping while the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown butter sprinkles.
New winter menu food items at Starbucks
Starbucks also announced the release of new food items as part of its winter lineup. The first newly-announced food is the Potato, Cheddar, & Chive Bakes made with eggs, diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, spinach, and chives, which is a protein-rich and vegetarian-friendly breakfast option. To satisfy your sweeter tooth, try the Vanilla Bean Custard Danish, which features layers of sugary dough filled with vanilla bean custard. Both are available while supplies last for a limited time, per Starbucks. And, if you appreciate its Chicken, Maple Butter, & Egg sandwich, you'll be glad to know it has joined the permanent menu.
Along with its winter menu, Starbucks is launching its "Bring Your Own Cup" initiative. Starting on January 3, you can bring your own clean cup to be used for your favorite Starbucks beverage at its cafes like before — but also when ordering ahead of time with its app and in the drive-thru. You'll receive a 10-cent discount on your drink and 25 Starbucks Rewards bonus points for preventing the use of that paper (or plastic) cup.