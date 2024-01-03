Starbucks' Winter Menu Debuts New Shaken Espresso, Baked Goods

It's that time of year when Starbucks trades its holiday beverages, including its Gingerbread Lattes and Peppermint Mochas, for a new winter product lineup. This year, a new Iced Shaken Hazelnut Oatmilk Espresso joins the permanent menu while pistachio caffeinated beverages return for a limited time, according to a Starbucks press release shared with Tasting Table. All of the winter beverages are available starting on January 3 at your local Starbucks cafe, online via its app, and at its drive-thrus.

The new Iced Shaken Hazelnut Oatmilk Espresso beverage is made with the coffee giant's blonde espresso roast with hazelnut syrup that's shaken with ice and served with a pour of creamy oat milk. It reminds us of an elevated version of its Iced Shaken Espresso, which is already on the menu. The returning Pistachio Latte has flavors of sweet pistachio and a brown butter topping while the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown butter sprinkles.