Whatever Happened To Starbucks' Chile Mocha?

Having been used in Mexican cuisine for centuries, chocolate and chili make for a match made directly in the center of Flavortown — think Mexican hot chocolate. In the mid-2010s, Starbucks set out to bring this punchy combo to its fans in caffeinated beverage form. "When we think about fall, often people think about warmth and spice, like cinnamon and apple pie," then-Starbucks senior product developer, Michelle Sundquist, said on the Starbucks website in 2016. "We decided to take that idea in a new direction with chocolate and a bit of heat."

When devising the drink, the Starbucks team looked to the Mexican dish mole, as well as beloved Mexican spice-infused drinks like horchata and champurrado for inspiration while testing the heat levels present in a variety of peppers. Ancho chiles proved to be the pepper of preference, offering a sweet, fruity kick that perfectly complemented the espresso and chocolate notes while providing just the right amount of spicy heat to the drink.

The Starbucks Chile Mocha launched in fall of 2016, offering a rich chocolate and espresso-based beverage enhanced with ancho and cayenne chile powder. Yet, the unique festive drink didn't last. While the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte continued to appear on Starbucks' autumnal menu, the spicier drink was phased out of stores just a year later.