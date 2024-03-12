Starbucks' St. Patrick's Day Drink Puts A Caramel Twist On The Matcha Crème Frappuccino

St. Patrick's Day is among many things our biggest beer holiday, and green beer in particular, but if you are looking for a less inebriating drink to celebrate the Irish this week Starbucks is coming to the rescue with a special holiday version of a Matcha Crème Frappuccino. Despite its continuous rotation of limited-edition seasonal flavors, like Starbucks' new lavender-flavored drinks for this spring, the coffee chain hasn't normally done official St. Patrick's Day releases. That has mostly been the realm of McDonald's with its mint-flavored favorite, the Shamrock Shake. Maybe Starbucks has been feeling the heat from competitors, or maybe they have just gotten caught up in the spirit of the Irish, but this year they are doing things differently with a caramel-infused "Luck of the Matcha Crème" Frappuccino.

The Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino will be available starting Tuesday, March 12 for a limited time according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. The company says it's "Inspired by a pot o' gold at the end of the rainbow," and mixes up the standard Starbucks Matcha Crème Frappuccino with caramel syrup in the drink, a caramel swirl on the whipped cream, and a crunchy caramel-sugar topping. Best of all, Starbucks rewards members have the chance to score a free order of the St. Patrick's Day special, or any other drink, with a single-day offer this week.