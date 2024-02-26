11 Best Beers To Dye Green For St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is the day the world turns green. Once a year, on March 17th, the green light is lit on a holiday that puts the "I" in Irish, no matter your actual background. That also means that St. Patrick's Day is one that's circled on the calendar for beer lovers as one of Ireland's favorite beverages comes to the forefront. In the U.S. and many other countries that give St. Paddy's a proper go, it's not just the clothing and decor that can turn green but the beer itself.

The tradition — maybe not so much tradition as a practice — of dyeing beer green for St. Patrick's Day has been around for over a century. Examples of emerald-hued brews have been recorded as early as 1910. This March 17th, a Spokane, Washington bar had what sounds like a rollicking St. Paddy's with a busy bartender pouring mysteriously tinted green beer from one of his taps all day long.

While this bartender's secrets remain lost in the tomes of St. Patrick's Days past, we have modern-day experts to help us navigate the best beers to dye green for St Patrick's Day. Jane Street is the Assistant Venue Manager at Archie Brother's Cirque Electriq in Melbourne, Australia, and has experience as a craft beer brand and festival manager. Cody Fowell is another Melbourne-based bar manager at Lucy Liu Restaurant and has 13 years of hospitality experience to guide us on our journey through the world of green beer.