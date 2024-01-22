How To Pour A Black And Tan Cocktail Like A Total Connoisseur

Just as important as the use of the spoon is choosing the right beer. Of course, to achieve the look of the cocktail, you'll need one light beer and one dark beer — but there are a couple of other factors to consider. The traditional recipe calls for a Bass pale ale and a Guinness stout— these two beers were chosen because of their densities.

For the most part, you can substitute another pale ale in place of the Bass and another stout or porter in place of the Guinness and the layering should work out just fine. However, there is a chance it won't work because beers can have different densities within the same style — in other words, not all pale ales are made the same, and neither are all stouts.

Other pale ale options that are known to work well include Sierra Nevada or O'Hara's Irish Pale Ale, while other dark beers that work include Murphy's Irish Stout. If you don't mind experimenting, you can use your favorite pale ale and your favorite stout instead to see if they work well for the black and tan cocktail.