Review: Starbucks' Luck Of The Matcha Frappuccino Is A Sweet Treat For St. Patrick's Day

If you pay attention to Starbucks' seasonal menu releases, you may have noticed that the coffee company has come out with a few new drinks for spring 2024. One in particular — the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, which we recently sampled for a review of Starbucks' lavender-forward 2024 spring menu — could become one of my new favorites. With this menu release, it seems the brand is starting to shine a light more and more on matcha.

Without adding some interesting flavors to it, matcha is a hard sell to make to people who don't already enjoy it, because on its own, matcha tastes leafy and earthy, kind of like you're taking a bite out of a bunch of leaves. At the least, this drink offers the flavor you get from some matcha-flavored Starbucks tea drinks. But because matcha is just so brightly green, it makes sense that this ingredient would star in a drink made especially for Irish-focused festivities.

The new Starbucks Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino honors St. Patrick's Day with green flair galore. As a former Starbucks barista, I just had to try it.