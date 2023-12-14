Review: Starbucks' Merry Mint White Mocha Is A Delightful If Short-Lived Holiday Treat

It's not every day you're scrolling through Facebook and stumble upon an announcement from your favorite coffee company about a new limited-time holiday drink. But that's exactly what we just experienced with the Merry Mint White Mocha beverage from Starbucks — and you can bet we didn't waste any time trying it out!

Now, while the Starbucks secret menu often features items that were actually created by Starbucks enthusiasts, this new offering feels a bit closer to what one might consider a true secret menu item. It's not the sort of drink you'd typically find on (or be able to select from) the regular menu — and you need to know exactly where to look to place an order for it, as well.

For a limited time, you can order this holiday beverage through the company's app without any additional customizations or modifications (though we must admit we ordered ours with extra ice). After trying this new app-exclusive beverage firsthand, here's our review of the new Merry Mint White Mocha drink from Starbucks.