It's Easy To Get Your Peppermint Mocha Fix At Starbucks All Year

If you like to try out all of Starbucks' seasonal drinks, then you're likely familiar with the coffee chain's Peppermint Mocha, which makes its annual appearance on the menu around wintertime. However, despite its holiday theme — and the fact that it's considered a seasonal drink — there is actually a way to order it all year long.

That's because Starbucks stocks up on both mocha sauce and peppermint syrup year-round, even though the chain doesn't keep its Peppermint Mocha on the menu. So, to get your Peppermint Mocha fix, all you have to do is order a regular Starbucks Mocha, and then request a few pumps of peppermint syrup. Similarly, you can also order a Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha at any time during the year, giving you another variation of a Peppermint Mocha to try whenever you please.

Of course, this will all depend on the current inventory of your local Starbucks, but it certainly doesn't hurt to ask and see if there's a way to get yourself a tasty Peppermint Mocha in, say, July.