It's Easy To Get Your Peppermint Mocha Fix At Starbucks All Year
If you like to try out all of Starbucks' seasonal drinks, then you're likely familiar with the coffee chain's Peppermint Mocha, which makes its annual appearance on the menu around wintertime. However, despite its holiday theme — and the fact that it's considered a seasonal drink — there is actually a way to order it all year long.
That's because Starbucks stocks up on both mocha sauce and peppermint syrup year-round, even though the chain doesn't keep its Peppermint Mocha on the menu. So, to get your Peppermint Mocha fix, all you have to do is order a regular Starbucks Mocha, and then request a few pumps of peppermint syrup. Similarly, you can also order a Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha at any time during the year, giving you another variation of a Peppermint Mocha to try whenever you please.
Of course, this will all depend on the current inventory of your local Starbucks, but it certainly doesn't hurt to ask and see if there's a way to get yourself a tasty Peppermint Mocha in, say, July.
Other peppermint drinks you can order at Starbucks
Since the peppermint syrup is available all year round, that means that you can get creative with your holiday-inspired drinks and craft your own concoctions based on your preferences. If you're not a chocolatey coffee fan, for instance, then you can skip the mocha and just add a pump of peppermint syrup to your go-to brewed coffee, either hot or cold. This way, you can have just a hint of holiday flavor without overdoing it on the sweetness.
On the other end of the spectrum, if you're looking for something super sweet but want something a little different than a standard Mocha, consider a peppermint-infused Frappuccino. To order a delicious secret menu item called the Peppermint Pattie Frappuccino (pictured), ask for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with peppermint syrup, java chips, mocha drizzle, and whipped cream. For a simpler variation, you can skip the mocha drizzle or the java chips, depending on your preference.
And, if you're looking for something in between a peppermint-tinged brewed coffee and a fully loaded Frappuccino, then you can always just add a couple of peppermint pumps to your go-to latte, cappuccino, or cold brew.