Starbucks Adds A Limited-Time Merry Mint White Mocha To Its Holiday Drink Lineup

For those who like their holiday cheer with a dose of caffeine, Starbucks' announcement that it is adding a new limited-time iced beverage, the Merry Mint White Mocha, to the holiday menu is like an early present. The new beverage, which combines espresso, white chocolate sauce, and milk with ice and is topped with Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and shaved chocolate curls, is available exclusively via the Starbucks app through December 22, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada.

The minty beverage is a modified version of Starbucks' Iced White Chocolate Mocha, featuring its newly released Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam in place of the usual whipped cream. Chocolate curls have also been added to the top for good measure. This new chilly treat temporarily joins the already bountiful Starbucks 2023 holiday menu.

Festive menu mates include popular holiday drinks such as the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, returning favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino, and Signature Hot Chocolate, as well as other seasonal items including the Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, and 2023 Holiday Blend coffee.