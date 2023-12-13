Starbucks Adds A Limited-Time Merry Mint White Mocha To Its Holiday Drink Lineup
For those who like their holiday cheer with a dose of caffeine, Starbucks' announcement that it is adding a new limited-time iced beverage, the Merry Mint White Mocha, to the holiday menu is like an early present. The new beverage, which combines espresso, white chocolate sauce, and milk with ice and is topped with Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam and shaved chocolate curls, is available exclusively via the Starbucks app through December 22, 2023, in the U.S. and Canada.
The minty beverage is a modified version of Starbucks' Iced White Chocolate Mocha, featuring its newly released Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam in place of the usual whipped cream. Chocolate curls have also been added to the top for good measure. This new chilly treat temporarily joins the already bountiful Starbucks 2023 holiday menu.
Festive menu mates include popular holiday drinks such as the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, returning favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino, and Signature Hot Chocolate, as well as other seasonal items including the Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, and 2023 Holiday Blend coffee.
Holiday cheer abounds at Starbucks in 2023
If that wasn't enough, Starbucks also rolled out a line of holiday cold foams at the end of November 2023. The company's website says that they are "inspired by the flavors of beloved Starbucks holiday beverages" and "combine festive flavors with Starbucks' signature Vanilla Sweet Cream to top off any drink with a merry twist." The new Starbucks holiday cold foam lineup includes Peppermint Chocolate Cream — which tops the new Merry Mint White Mocha — Sugar Cookie Cream, Chestnut Praline Cream, and Caramel Brulée Cream.
Starbucks Rewards members have even more reason to try the Merry Mint White Mocha as the coffee chain is offering half-off beverages every Thursday in December from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., a promotion Starbucks calls "Festive Thurs-Yays." Customers who use the Rewards program can get the discount on any drink, including beverages on the holiday menu, once per week at participating stores for the entire month of December.