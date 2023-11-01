Review: Starbucks Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai Is A Holiday Hit We'll Continue To Order

Each year, the arrival of the holiday season is marked by the return of our favorite seasonal treats. For some, that means a grocery aisle lined with peppermint products; for others, it takes the form of a heavy dusting of cinnamon on top of everything from pancakes to hot cocoa. But the most reliable sign that the holidays are truly here is the long-awaited release of the 2023 Starbucks Holiday Seasonal Sips menu.

This year, many Starbucks holiday favorites are returning, including the Caramel Brulée Latte and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, but there is one beverage available at Starbucks this holiday season that is brand new: the Starbucks Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.

Gingerbread is an iconic flavor, synonymous with holiday music, festive lights, and a general sense of cheer. What better way to embrace the season than with a beverage entirely dedicated to the flavors of gingerbread? Tasting Table had an opportunity to taste test the new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai before its official release at Starbucks. Here's what we thought.