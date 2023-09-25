Starbucks' Leaked 2023 Winter Menu Includes New Gingerbread Chai And Cold Foams
We're smack in the middle of PSL season, but folks can start getting excited early for the winter menu at Starbucks. The upcoming seasonal selections were leaked ahead of schedule thanks to a barista who slipped images to Instagram user Markie_Devo. Included in the lineup is an all-new Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai that comes hot or iced, which should excite fans of the popular bygone Gingerbread Latte. Also on the menu are returning holiday favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Caramel Brûlée Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte. Starbucks will also be featuring Hot Chocolate, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.
On the food side, the coffee chain will be serving up some beloved winter treats such as Peppermint Brownie Cake Pops, a Gingerbread Loaf, Snowman Cookies, Sugar Plum Cheese Danishes, and Cranberry Bliss Bars. Featured savory food items include the Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich, Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, and the Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich. The new menu is slated to roll out on November 2. In addition to the beverages and food items on Starbucks' new menu, Starbucks is also rolling out a series of cold foams that can be added to beverages about a month following that in December; those include Peppermint, Chocolate, Caramel Brûlée, Sugar Cookie, and Chestnut Praline.
Drama in the comments
As you can imagine, the comments have become a place for people to vent a mixture of emotions, from anger and disappointment to surprise and excitement. Many commenters on the Instagram post sounded off about the aforementioned Gingerbread Latte and their desire to see it return. One person wrote that they "pray daily" for the return of the Eggnog Latte, while several others lamented the fact that the popular Toasted White Chocolate Mocha doesn't make an appearance on the list. Concerning the new food items, at least one commenter wondered if Starbucks' Thanksgiving Sandwich would be making a comeback, but, at least according to this leaked screengrab, that remains to be seen.
Currently, Starbucks is in the throes of Pumpkin Spice Latte season, with the drink fans call the PSL heading up the fall menu, which debuted August 23. But not everything on the menu is pumpkin-themed. Two brand-new drinks and one new food item debuted on the fall menu this year. The Ice Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso combines the company's signature blonde shot with cinnamon, apple, brown sugar, and oat milk over ice. There is also an Apply Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and a Baked Apple Croissant.