Starbucks' Leaked 2023 Winter Menu Includes New Gingerbread Chai And Cold Foams

We're smack in the middle of PSL season, but folks can start getting excited early for the winter menu at Starbucks. The upcoming seasonal selections were leaked ahead of schedule thanks to a barista who slipped images to Instagram user Markie_Devo. Included in the lineup is an all-new Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai that comes hot or iced, which should excite fans of the popular bygone Gingerbread Latte. Also on the menu are returning holiday favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Caramel Brûlée Latte, and Chestnut Praline Latte. Starbucks will also be featuring Hot Chocolate, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

On the food side, the coffee chain will be serving up some beloved winter treats such as Peppermint Brownie Cake Pops, a Gingerbread Loaf, Snowman Cookies, Sugar Plum Cheese Danishes, and Cranberry Bliss Bars. Featured savory food items include the Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich, Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, and the Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich. The new menu is slated to roll out on November 2. In addition to the beverages and food items on Starbucks' new menu, Starbucks is also rolling out a series of cold foams that can be added to beverages about a month following that in December; those include Peppermint, Chocolate, Caramel Brûlée, Sugar Cookie, and Chestnut Praline.