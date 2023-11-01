Starbucks Goes Full Holiday Mode With New Menu Items, Cocktails, And Festive Cups
Starbucks is kicking off the holiday season with a slew of new menu items, as well as a collection of festive cups, to get coffee lovers ready for wintertime. The coffee company is also rolling out a selection of gifts made specifically for the holidays, including tumblers and cups in holiday colors, new mug and bottle designs, and even ornaments to decorate the Christmas tree. For those looking to buy Starbucks roasts for at-home brewing, grocery stores will also be stocking all of the company's seasonal roasts — like Starbucks' Holiday Blend — as well as its pre-made wintertime creamers and drinks.
The brand-new festive hot cup designs (pictured) include Peppermint Swirl, Bauble Wrap, Party Plaid, and Ribbon Spool — all of which are comprised of bright, holiday colors: green, pink, red, and white. There will also be a new seasonal cold cup design, as well. According to a Starbucks press release, the new cups were designed to "capture the magic and joy of the season."
As for what tasty beverages will be served in these holiday-themed cups, the company is releasing plenty of new drinks and treats, all of which will be available at Starbucks locations on Thursday, November 2, 2023. There will also be a different selection of new items to eat and drink at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations.
What new items will be at Starbucks cafes?
Coffee lovers visiting a Starbucks cafe on or after November 2, 2023, are about to have a new range of drinks and food items to choose from. Let's start with the drinks. First things first, customers can look forward to a brand new beverage: the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai. Starbucks is also bringing back its familiar and beloved holiday drinks, as well — the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte will all be back on the menu for the holiday season.
Additionally, if you live near one of the locations that serves Starbucks' olive oil-infused Oleato coffee, you'll also have the chance to order the new Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte. Once you've decided which holiday drink to indulge in, you'll need to pick a snack to go with it — and you'll probably want to keep the festivities going by picking out one of the new seasonal items. The food items being added to the menu include the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.
What new items will be at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries?
Starbucks lovers who live near the Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations in either New York City, Chicago, or Seattle will have even more new drinks and treats to choose from this holiday season. In addition to the 2023 Starbucks Reserve holiday gift sets announced in mid-October, several new seasonal beverages and treats will be exclusive to these locations. For those of you who are unfamiliar, the Roastery locations are more upscale Starbucks stores where baristas and mixologists craft drinks using Starbucks Reserve roasts.
While you hang out at one of these exclusive Starbucks locations, you can sip on brand-new seasonal drinks. The new Reserve Roastery drinks — served only at the Roastery locations — include the Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini, Starbucks Reserve Peppermint Mocha, and Starbucks Oleato Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew. Of course, you'll also want to snack on something while you're there, as well. The new festive treats at the Roasteries include the Princi Chocolate Hazelnut Swirl Cake, Pistachio Maritozzo, Apple Crumb Pie, and Cranberry Cheese Danish.