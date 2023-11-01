Starbucks Goes Full Holiday Mode With New Menu Items, Cocktails, And Festive Cups

Starbucks is kicking off the holiday season with a slew of new menu items, as well as a collection of festive cups, to get coffee lovers ready for wintertime. The coffee company is also rolling out a selection of gifts made specifically for the holidays, including tumblers and cups in holiday colors, new mug and bottle designs, and even ornaments to decorate the Christmas tree. For those looking to buy Starbucks roasts for at-home brewing, grocery stores will also be stocking all of the company's seasonal roasts — like Starbucks' Holiday Blend — as well as its pre-made wintertime creamers and drinks.

The brand-new festive hot cup designs (pictured) include Peppermint Swirl, Bauble Wrap, Party Plaid, and Ribbon Spool — all of which are comprised of bright, holiday colors: green, pink, red, and white. There will also be a new seasonal cold cup design, as well. According to a Starbucks press release, the new cups were designed to "capture the magic and joy of the season."

As for what tasty beverages will be served in these holiday-themed cups, the company is releasing plenty of new drinks and treats, all of which will be available at Starbucks locations on Thursday, November 2, 2023. There will also be a different selection of new items to eat and drink at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery locations.