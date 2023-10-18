Starbucks Reserve Stores Debut Festive Holiday Gift Sets For All Coffee Lovers

Starbucks Reserve, the highbrow offshoot of the coffee house mega-chain, is unveiling an elite collection of holiday-themed goodies just in time for your Christmas shopping. Going above and beyond the classic green-and-red bundling, each item revolves around the brand's signature, high-quality Reserve coffee blends and accompanying coffee tools. The results are gift sets that'll enrich anyone's morning routine — or their nightcap tradition.

Kicking off this Christmas-forward collection is The Holiday Moment Gift Set, a duet of the Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2023 coffee blend and a gold-and-floral commemorative coffee mug ($46.95). If you're looking for something that takes the coffee theme a step further, turn to the Fa La La Brew Gift Set ($89.90). This collection (pictured) features the Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2023 coffee blend along with a custom coffee press and a copper scoop.

Cold brew fanatics also have a product curated to their tastes with The Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew Coffee Gift Set ($66.95), which pairs a Guatemalan Starbucks Reserve coffee roast aged in bourbon barrels with a cold brew-making kit. If your speed is more espresso martini than espresso proper, Starbucks Reserve rounds out its holiday packages with The Mixologist Magic Gift Set ($84.94). Complete with a cocktail shaker, two-sided jigger, and strainer, each item is offered in a classy gunmetal finish.