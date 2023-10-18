Starbucks Reserve Stores Debut Festive Holiday Gift Sets For All Coffee Lovers
Starbucks Reserve, the highbrow offshoot of the coffee house mega-chain, is unveiling an elite collection of holiday-themed goodies just in time for your Christmas shopping. Going above and beyond the classic green-and-red bundling, each item revolves around the brand's signature, high-quality Reserve coffee blends and accompanying coffee tools. The results are gift sets that'll enrich anyone's morning routine — or their nightcap tradition.
Kicking off this Christmas-forward collection is The Holiday Moment Gift Set, a duet of the Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2023 coffee blend and a gold-and-floral commemorative coffee mug ($46.95). If you're looking for something that takes the coffee theme a step further, turn to the Fa La La Brew Gift Set ($89.90). This collection (pictured) features the Starbucks Reserve Christmas 2023 coffee blend along with a custom coffee press and a copper scoop.
Cold brew fanatics also have a product curated to their tastes with The Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew Coffee Gift Set ($66.95), which pairs a Guatemalan Starbucks Reserve coffee roast aged in bourbon barrels with a cold brew-making kit. If your speed is more espresso martini than espresso proper, Starbucks Reserve rounds out its holiday packages with The Mixologist Magic Gift Set ($84.94). Complete with a cocktail shaker, two-sided jigger, and strainer, each item is offered in a classy gunmetal finish.
A Starbucks fan's guide to holiday shopping
For those looking for more gift sets revolving around the three flagship Starbucks Reserve U.S. locations, there's plenty on offer for that as well. You can purchase Chicago, New York City, or Seattle roaster-themed sets for $79.90 apiece, each featuring coffee blends signature to the location plus drinkware and complementary chocolates.
If you're already set on coffee, you can opt for the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Gift Sets which highlight the architectural beauty of each flagship store in a magnet, postcard, and coffee mug ($39.95). And, for those who are just looking to keep warm, you can select one of three crew neck sweaters emblazoned with the specific roastery city for $79.95. Each of these sets will be available soon at the three flagship Starbucks Reserve stores.
If you can't make it to one of these locations, you can head to one of your local Starbucks stores and check out the new holiday merch while sipping one of Starbucks' 2023 winter drinks. The 2023 holiday collection includes Poinsettia, ribbon, pleated, and prism-style tumblers, color-changing hot cup sets, cool blue gradient water bottles, and classic Starbucks Christmas and Holiday coffee blends. Whatever the coffee lover in your life requires, Starbucks has a product to fit the bill.