The Origin Story Behind Starbucks' Beloved Peppermint Mocha

The Starbucks Peppermint Mocha — which contains espresso, mocha sauce, peppermint syrup, whipped cream, and dark chocolate curls — is the perfect cozy and comforting drink to enjoy during wintertime, even if you prefer it iced or blended instead of hot. The drink also signals many people's favorite time of the year: the holiday season. It's really no wonder that the chocolatey coffee beverage is so beloved. But just how did the Peppermint Mocha make it onto the menu in the first place?

Well, the Peppermint Mocha has been around for over two decades, having made its debut all the way back in 2002. But, believe it or not, it wasn't the first holiday drink added to the menu. As explained on the Starbucks website, the first of their holiday drinks was the now-discontinued Eggnog Latte, which debuted in 1986. This was followed by the Gingerbread Latte in 2000. Overall, the company was looking for fun, holiday beverages to bring in new customers who might not know a ton about espresso drinks.

Despite Starbucks technically opening in 1971, this was still the early days for the company (the Frappuccino had barely been introduced in 1995, just to put things into perspective). Peter Dukes, the Starbucks product manager for espresso beverages who joined the company in 2001, said, "Customers' understanding of espresso and lattes was really in its infancy. I think [a holiday beverage] was a good introduction for a lot of people back then to lattes and espresso."