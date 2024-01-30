Review: Starbucks' New Valentine's Day 2024 Frappuccino And Cold Brew Are An Odd But Delightful Duo

Starbucks is not one to overlook a holiday. Sometimes Starbucks goes full holiday mode with a new assortment of themed drinks, food, to-go cups, and even merchandise. Other times, there is a limited-time-only holiday drink or new holiday cold foams. Now Valentine's Day 2024 is right around the corner, and Starbucks is ready. This year, Starbucks is debuting two drinks to help you feel the love ... or at least score a festive, tasty drink.

Starting on January 30, there are two new drinks on the menu, together making up the Love at First Sip duo. Both drinks, in the cold drink category, tap into traditional Valentine's Day flavors and treats like chocolate, strawberries, and cookies. One drink is coffee-based and the other is not, making it a fun treat to grab later in the day or share with a special someone who avoids caffeine. The options are different enough to appeal to a wide, varied audience.